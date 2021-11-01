Rusty shelves, handwashing issues lead to low score at SE Side Mexican restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A Mexican restaurant on the city’s Southeast Side was cited in September after a health inspector noted rusty shelves and a kitchen in need of a detailed cleaning.

Taqueria La Tapatia, located in the 500 block of Fair Ave., received a score of 76 after racking up a long list of health violations that also included staff failing to wash their hands before putting on new gloves.

Restaurant employees were also seen handling tortillas with bare hands and storing food items in grocery bags.

To see more health inspection scores and to go Behind the Kitchen Door with Dillon Collier, click HERE for our special section.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

MOD Pizza, 22026 U.S. Hwy 281 North, 100

Whataburger, 18303 IH 10 West, 100

The Original Mexican Restaurant, 415 E. Commerce St., 99

Smashing Crab, 8910 Bandera Rd., 99

Long John Silvers, 183 SW Military Dr., 98

Kimura, 152 E. Pecan St., 97

Popular Food Mart, 1439 E. Southcross, 97

Whole Foods Market, 18403 Blanco Rd., 96

Trevino’s Barbacoa, 3401 S. Gevers St., 95

BBQ Life, 902 S. W.W. White Rd., 94

Jerusalem Grill, 203 N. FM 1604 West, 92

El Burrito Tapatio, 5600 Walzem Rd., 91

Hacienda Vallarta, 9819 Marbach Rd., 90

Bill Miller BBQ, 2750 Bill Miller Ln., 88

Taqueria El Ranchero, 505 Fair Ave., 88

Noor Grocery, 8940 Wurzbach Rd., 86

Red Hook Seafood, 6759 NW Loop 410, 85

Golden Wok, 1410 SW Loop 410, 78

Little Caesars Pizza, 917 S. W.W. White Rd., 78

Taqueria La Tapatia, 538 Fair Ave., 76

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

Ad

Check out more restaurant scores by clicking here.