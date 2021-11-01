Partly Cloudy icon
San Antonio Spurs release Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys

Uniform tells story of prestigious franchise’s history

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

The San Antonio Spurs released their new City Edition jerseys.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are paying homage to their past with this year’s NBA City Edition jersey.

The Spurs will don the white jersey, complemented by classic Spurs Fiesta colors, on Nov. 12. The retro look is partially inspired by the NBA 75th anniversary season.

“This year’s Nike NBA City Edition uniforms help fuel the celebration of the league’s 75th anniversary season,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “Each uniform tells a story, juxtaposing old and new to create an unforgettable look and feel for this milestone season. The result isn’t just a love letter to the game. It’s a celebration of fandom – and an invitation to a new generation.”

The uniform is detailed with bits of the team’s past, chronicling the franchise’s genesis from the Dallas Chaparrals in the American Basketball Association to the San Antonio Spurs. It is sure to fire up fans who love seeing the Spurs wear Fiesta colors.

“This season’s Nike NBA City Edition uniform is inspired by our legacy and built for our future,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “While each individual design element represents a unique moment in our history, the end result is an ode to our future.”

The shorts also feature a diamond design reminiscent of the team’s uniform in the late 70s and early 80s.

Fans who are looking to buy the Spurs’ latest gear can begin making their purchases on Nov. 15 on the team’s website. Visit Spurs.com/cityedition for more information about the rollout and timeline.

Fares Sabawi

