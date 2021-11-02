79º

San Antonio viewers share their Day of the Dead stories and photos

Viewers shared their stories of honoring loved ones on Day of the Dead on Tuesday’s KSAT News Now

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

SAN ANTONIO – On Tuesday’s edition of KSAT News Now, we shared some of the ways San Antonio residents were honoring their loved ones on Day of the Dead or Dia de Muertos.

These stories and photos were submitted by KSAT viewers. We appreciate everyone who took part in celebrating this holiday that honors our loved ones that have passed on. You can watch the segment in the video player above. (KSAT News Now streams Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.)

As part of our Dia de Muertos coverage, we also highlighted Shek Vega and Nik Soupe of Los Otros Murals, the pair of San Antonio-based street artists who designed a calavera from start to finish during the Day of the Dead River Parade on KSAT-12. You can watch that video below.

