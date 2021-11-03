City of San Antonio’s health department team go door-to-door to provide information about COVID-19 vaccine

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio’s Community Health and Prevention team spent Wednesday morning talking to people living on the West Side about the COVID-19 vaccine and explained that kids ages 5 to 11 can now get the shot.

“It has been an area where they have not been getting the vaccine. There was hesitancy,” said team supervisor Val De Leon.

Jahkeyya Williams, who lives across the street from a vaccine site, said she has not gotten the vaccine.

While her daughter is still too young to get the shot, Williams said that she will consider it and wants to learn more about the vaccine.

“My mom, my dad got vaccinated. So, I mean, that’s actually given me a little extra boost,” Williams said.

The team said one of the reasons for vaccine hesitancy in some communities is because of the lack of information.

“They don’t know what’s in the actual vaccine, and that’s where we try to kind of just educate them,” said team member Mikela Villareal.

The team is targeting homes and businesses.

Although the team has been providing information about the vaccine since last year, De Leon said this time around, they are seeing more people interested in getting their children vaccinated.

“They’re seeing that they’re vaccinated. There was not a big deal. They’re fine,” De Leon said.

Metro Health plans to start offering the vaccine at clinics starting Nov. 10.

According to Metro Health, there are more than 332,000 children, ages 5 to 11 in Bexar County.

For a list of vaccine locations, click here or call 311 and select option 8.

