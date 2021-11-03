What to know about COVID-19 vaccine for children in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday’s KSAT News Now, San Antonio Metro Health Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian talked about the latest developments with the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Kurian spoke about concerns parents may have when it comes to risks and side effects, the dosage of the vaccine for children, the availability of the vaccine in the San Antonio area and the rollout plans for Metro Health’s clinics across the city.

Watch the video above to see our KSAT News Now Q&A with Dr. Kurian.

