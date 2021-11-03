58º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

What to know about COVID-19 vaccine for children in San Antonio

Dr. Anita Kurian with SA Metro Health joins KSAT News Now to discuss vaccine for children

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Alicia Barrera, Multimedia Journalist

Alyssa Medina, Producer

Tags: ksat news now, coronavirus, covid, covid 19, metro health

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday’s KSAT News Now, San Antonio Metro Health Assistant Director Dr. Anita Kurian talked about the latest developments with the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Kurian spoke about concerns parents may have when it comes to risks and side effects, the dosage of the vaccine for children, the availability of the vaccine in the San Antonio area and the rollout plans for Metro Health’s clinics across the city.

Watch the video above to see our KSAT News Now Q&A with Dr. Kurian.

MORE: Some of the first children ages 5-11 get COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio

You can see Wednesday’s full edition of KSAT News Now below.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

RJ Marquez has been at KSAT since 2010. He's covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area, and is the lead reporter for KSAT Explains. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms. You can see RJ regularly on KSAT Explains and Good Morning San Antonio. He also writes a weekly Spurs newsletter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Alicia Barrera is a KSAT 12 News reporter and anchor. She is also a co-host of the streaming show KSAT News Now. Alicia is a first-generation Mexican-American, fluent in both Spanish and English with a bachelor's degree from Our Lady of the Lake University. She enjoys reading books, traveling solo across Mexico and spending time with family.

email

facebook

instagram