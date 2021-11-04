SAPD officer continued seeing woman accused of beating him, violating protective orders, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer was suspended over the summer after he failed to report an off-duty incident with his girlfriend, who was barred from interacting with the officer due to a protective order against her, according to internal affairs records recently obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Officer Aaron Dial received the 13-day suspension in June, records showed. After the Defenders requested records from Dial’s suspension, the city asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office to allow it to withhold them. The AG’s office on Sept. 30 ordered the city to release many of the records, which it finally did Wednesday.

On Jan. 17, 2021, Dial called Bexar County deputies after reporting that he found Mary Trevino unconscious in his home, according to the records.

As deputies tended to her, they discovered that Trevino was ordered not to make contact with Dial after she allegedly assaulted him on Dec. 2, 2020. Bexar County court records showed Trevino was previously arrested on a family violence charge in 2014.

During the call, Trevino allegedly admitted to using illegal drugs inside Dial’s home when they questioned her, according to the records.

Under police policy, Dial was supposed to self-report any disturbances that involved a law enforcement response.

But supervisors only found out about Dial’s involvement after they were contacted by a sergeant in the Special Victims Unit, according to the records.

Following the discovery, the department issued a written direct order to Dial, prohibiting him from contacting Trevino “until further notice.”

When questioned by internal affairs investigators, Dial told police that he had allowed Trevino to stay with him because she was going through personal issues. Dial said he never wanted the protective order issued and had tried to reconcile with Trevino.

Dial said he was not aware he had to notify his supervisors about the call and called the incident a “learning experience for him.”

Since the incident in January, Dial told investigators that he cut off all communications with her after discovering she may have taken illegal drugs.

Records show that Trevino is set to go to trial for the family violence charge on Nov. 9.

