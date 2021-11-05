52º

Here are the top 50 baby names for girls and boys in 2021, according to popular parenting website

BabyCenter posts the annual list of most popular names for babies

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – BabyCenter is sharing its list of the most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2021.

While the most popular boy name, Liam, remains in the top spot, the most popular girl name has changed for the first time since 2010, based on BabyCenter’s rankings.

Olivia has ousted Sophia for the top spot in more than a decade for the most popular baby girl name, although this differs slightly from the Social Security Administration (SSA) rankings which released its most recent list of names for 2020 as Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

Because BabyCenter rankings are all self-reported, they can vary from the official most popular names released by the SSA.

BabyCenter officials stated that the rankings are based on “hundreds of thousands of parents who share their babies’ names with us in real-time, making them a more up-to-the-minute look at what’s trending.”

Officials also stated that for the first time, they are not combining spelling variations of the same name on the list - so you’ll see Sophia and Sofia which rank No. 5 and No. 22, respectively.

Here are the most popular names for 2021, according to BabyCenter:

RANKGIRLBOY
1OliviaLiam
2EmmaNoah
3AmeliaOliver
4AvaElijah
5SophiaLucas
6CharlotteLevi
7IsabellaMason
8MiaAsher
9LunaJames
10HarperEthan
11GiannaMateo
12EvelynLeo
13AriaJack
14EllaBenjamin
15EllieAiden
16MilaLogan
17LaylaGrayson
18AveryJackson
19CamilaHenry
20LilyWyatt

The full list of the top names for 2021 can be found on BabyCenter.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

