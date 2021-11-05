Here are the top 50 baby names for girls and boys in 2021, according to popular parenting website

SAN ANTONIO – BabyCenter is sharing its list of the most popular baby names for girls and boys in 2021.

While the most popular boy name, Liam, remains in the top spot, the most popular girl name has changed for the first time since 2010, based on BabyCenter’s rankings.

Olivia has ousted Sophia for the top spot in more than a decade for the most popular baby girl name, although this differs slightly from the Social Security Administration (SSA) rankings which released its most recent list of names for 2020 as Liam for boys and Olivia for girls.

Because BabyCenter rankings are all self-reported, they can vary from the official most popular names released by the SSA.

BabyCenter officials stated that the rankings are based on “hundreds of thousands of parents who share their babies’ names with us in real-time, making them a more up-to-the-minute look at what’s trending.”

Officials also stated that for the first time, they are not combining spelling variations of the same name on the list - so you’ll see Sophia and Sofia which rank No. 5 and No. 22, respectively.

Here are the most popular names for 2021, according to BabyCenter:

RANK GIRL BOY 1 Olivia Liam 2 Emma Noah 3 Amelia Oliver 4 Ava Elijah 5 Sophia Lucas 6 Charlotte Levi 7 Isabella Mason 8 Mia Asher 9 Luna James 10 Harper Ethan 11 Gianna Mateo 12 Evelyn Leo 13 Aria Jack 14 Ella Benjamin 15 Ellie Aiden 16 Mila Logan 17 Layla Grayson 18 Avery Jackson 19 Camila Henry 20 Lily Wyatt

The full list of the top names for 2021 can be found on BabyCenter.