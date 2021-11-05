Man faces difficult recovery in hospital after he was nearly killed by hit-and-run driver

SAN ANTONIO – A broken spinal cord, a broken knee, a fractured wrist and fractured ribs are just some of the many injuries Sergio Enrique Cortez is facing after he was nearly killed by a hit-and-run driver on October 28th.

San Antonio police have not made any arrests on the incident that also injured another person in a separate shooting. Cortez was not involved in the shooting that happened on Marbach Road across the street from John Jay High School just before 1 p.m.

Cortez says he was running to help after hearing the gunshots.

“That day we heard gunshots back-to-back and then we see this kid hit the floor and starts screaming for help,” he said. “As soon as I entered the parking lot, that car just comes right towards me, hits me.”

Surveillance cameras captured the scene and show him thrown several yards into the middle of the road.

“As soon as I hit the floor, I tried crawling to the sidewalk to get out of traffic,” he recalls. Several people including some servicemembers are seen running to his aid.

Cortez remembers the car being a black Malibu or Impala. He is set to undergo more surgeries before he can begin to attempt to walk again. His family has been busy collecting funds for him and the long road ahead.

He hopes someone can help him get justice, by helping police identify the driver. Call SAPD Traffic Investigations Detectives at (210)207-7385 if you have information.

Police have not released any further information or names of anyone arrested in connection to the initial shooting that lead to the hit-and-run.

KSAT has also reached out to District 4 staff, following several concerns by business owners about the shooting that took place. Here’s their statement:

“Back in September, a business owner reached out to the District 4 Council office to share concerns about suspicious activity at his restaurant. Staff informed SAPD and SAFFE officers about these concerns and they made contact with the owner prior to the shooting incident. District 4 staff also made a site visit and spoke to the business owner. Since the Oct. 29 incident, SAPD has been in communication with NISD PD and John Jay administration to coordinate additional visibility in the area. This is an ongoing investigation and we understand business owners and residents in the area may still have concerns. We urge residents to continue calling (210) 207-7273 to report any suspicious or dangerous activity or call their Council Office directly for assistance.”