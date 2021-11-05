64º

Tivy High School student, football player, dies in car crash

David Palestrant killed in crash Thursday night in Kerrville area, coach says

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Greg Simmons, Sports Anchor/Director

TIVY, Texas – The Tivy High School community is mourning the loss of a student who died in a car crash on Thursday evening.

David Jones, head coach of the Tivy football team, confirmed Friday that senior David Palestrant was killed in the crash reported Thursday night on I-10 in the Kerrville area.

Another student was also injured in the crash, Jones said.

Though Palestrant was not going to play Friday against Alamo Heights due to a foot injury, he was set to walk onto the field with his parents for the football team’s Senior Night.

Tivy High School canceled its scheduled pep rally Friday, according to the Kerrville ISD Facebook page. Members of the community instead organized a “prayer walk” at the Tivy football stadium Friday afternoon in Palestrant’s honor.

Further details about the crash were scarce. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers did not provide additional information on the incident as of Friday evening.

Fares Sabawi has been a journalist in San Antonio for four years. He has covered several topics, but specializes in crime, courts, open records and data visualization.

Greg Simmons is the sports director and a sports anchor for KSAT 12.

