Officials release more details on crash that killed Tivy High School student, football player

David Palestrant, a senior in the Kerrville-Tivy football team, was killed in a crash on I-10 in the Kerrville area. Courtesy: Joe Stowell

KERRVILLE, Texas – New details were released from the Texas Department of Public Safety on a two-vehicle crash on IH-10 that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old Tivy High School student and hospitalized two others earlier this week.

The crash happened Thursday evening on IH-10 in the Kerrville area.

Authorities said a Ford pickup truck with four people inside was traveling east on IH-10 at a high rate of speed. The truck had to take quick action to avoid hitting another vehicle, a Kia, from behind, so it swerved left.

The truck still struck the Kia before it veered across the center median and went into a ravine, causing the truck to roll several times, officials said.

The Tivy HS student was a passenger in the truck and was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to DPS. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tivy High School staff identified the 17-year-old killed in the crash on Friday as senior David Palestrant, who was also a member of the Tivy football team.

Though he wasn’t slated to play in the team’s match on Friday against Alamo Heights due to a foot injury, school officials said he was going to walk the field with his parents for Senior Night.

The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and the two other passengers were taken to University Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

David Jones, the head coach of THS’s football team, said after consulting with school staff and team members, they decided to proceed with Friday’s match despite the circumstances.

“David (Palestrant) loved athletics. He loved the Antlers. His family were die-hard Antlers fans. I talked to the group, I talked to the superintendent... I met with the 28 seniors and got their input and got their ideas about what we needed to do... and they thought we needed to play,” Jones said in an earlier interview. “Life throws you some tough times and I think you have to get up off the deck and fight back.”

Rival school members also showed their support for Tivy High School and Palestrant’s family by collecting donations and starting a meal train.

Further crash details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

