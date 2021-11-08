Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Leigh Waldman

Editor’s note: KSAT Insiders received this information last week. Sign up for the free membership program to get exclusive and early access to content.

You may have noticed a new face in this week’s evening broadcast.

Leigh Waldman, the newest addition to the KSAT 12 reporting team, comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a television station in Nebraska!

On Tuesday, Waldman made her official KSAT TV debut with insightful coverage of the local election and has since brought us a timely report on how to stay safe in parking lots.

Ad

Interested in learning more about the new KSAT journalist working to inform our community? Read more below.

When do you officially go on air?

My first official day on air was Nov. 2. I was a ball of nerves to start the day, but it was great to talk with people in the area and start telling their stories.

Tell us about where you’re from. Have you ever lived in San Antonio?

Growing up, I lived in a lot of different places; Florida, New York, Texas and Georgia. I like to call Dallas Fort Worth home. San Antonio is close to my heart because my boyfriend’s family is from around the area and he went to school in San Antonio.

Waldman courtesy photo. (KSAT 12)

How did you get your start in journalism?

My start in journalism came in college at Texas Tech University. I knew I wanted to get into a field that allowed me to talk with people, write and didn’t have a focus on math. I had a professor who taught us about the power of journalism, how you could be a voice for the voiceless and a gatekeeper of the truth.

Ad

What are you looking forward to the most about working at KSAT?

I’m looking forward to learning from the amazing team here. The KSAT news team has some of the best journalists in the business and getting the opportunity to soak up their knowledge would be incredible. Also, Steve Spriester was featured on a Future song and that’s pretty awesome!

Waldman working on the scene. (KSAT 12)

Who inspires you the most today?

My mom is the one who inspires me the most. She’s a feisty woman who goes after what she wants, no matter what. Growing up, she told my brothers and I that the sky is the limit for us, nothing could stand in our way. Even though my job hasn’t always allowed me to be close by, she’s always supported my dreams and ambitions. She also always had the news on when we were kids and that’s part of what started the news bug in me.

What’s a story that you’ve covered that you’re particularly proud of and why?

Ad

I’m proud of my coverage following the Sutherland Springs shooting. That story was hard and to this day I can’t help but get choked up driving through that small town. The reason I’m proud of this story, in particular, is because of what happened off-screen. I went back to the church and to the community almost every month following the tragedy there. It was important for me to let them know there were people and journalists who cared about them as individuals and not just another story.

How do you prefer to start your day?

I like to start my day off with a hot cup of coffee, lots of creamer of course, and hanging out with my dogs. We’ll have on our favorite morning show as well…GMSA!

Waldman posing with her dog. (KSAT 12)

What would you sing at Karaoke night?

Always Britney Spears ‘Hit Me Baby One More Time’ It’s a classic, gets everyone singing along, and who doesn’t love the 90′s!

What’s something most people don’t know about you?

Ad

I’m probably one of the worst dancers on the planet! I love to get on the dance floor and two-step but I’m actually terrible at it. But, who cares when you’re having fun!

What do you think is the greatest invention in your lifetime and why?

This is such a predictive answer but I’ve got to say the smartphone. Especially being a journalist and working out in the field, we are able to be connected always. In our industry, connection is KEY. Also, you have easy access to finding the best restaurants and cutest dog pictures right at your fingertips.

Waldman working on the scene. (KSAT 12)

In what ways would you hope to shape the future of journalism?

I think the best way to shape the future of anything is to inspire the next generation. I love talking with kids and teens about journalism and how impactful and amazing this career is. Our world as a whole is always changing, adapting, and the best way to keep up with that is by bringing more people in with new ideas. If I could influence one person and spark the news fire within them, I think that would be shaping the future of journalism.

Ad

Anything else that you’d like KSAT viewers to know about you?

I love to meet people and I want to meet YOU! Feel free to send me an email or say hello if you ever see me around town. I’m a firm believer that there are no strangers in life, only friends you have not met yet.