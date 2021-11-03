New Braunfels ISD hopes for success in multi-million dollar bond vote

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels ISD, one of the fastest-growing districts in the area, is hoping voters see the need and vote yes in a proposed bond.

According to the New Braunfels district website, the bond proposal consists of three propositions.

Proposition A: School facilities

Proposition B: District Stadium

Proposition C: Districtwide technology.

In total, the bond cost is $348,000,000.

Rebecca Villarreal, the executive director of communications for the district said, “This bond included actually started phase 2 of opening a second high school and a replacement of our older existing high school and also expanding some of our facilities at our elementary that are going to be over capacity as early as next fall.”

She and voters at polling locations across the city explain the area is bursting at the seams.

Ad

“Kind of feel like we don’t have any choice with the growth,” Dion Hodge, a New Braunfels voter in favor of the bond explained. “You know there’s so many people moving into New Braunfels and Comal County, that you know the people are moving in, you’ve got to have a school for them”

In addition to building new schools and improving existing facilities for students and staff, the bond aims to create funding for technology and a new stadium.

According to early voting numbers on election night, the latter is causing hesitation.

“I was a little leery concerning the money for the stadiums, but I understand that as well,” voter George Hernandez said. “As we continue to expand, we need to provide resources to play for our kids.”

Despite the apprehension, Hernandez still gave the bond in its entirety the green light.

The district website explains the passing of Prop A would come with a 1.5 cent tax increase per $100 valuation of your home for the Interest & Sinking tax rate.

Ad

Voter Matt Zengler said “I don’t like raising my taxes, but I’ve got two kids and they’re in school right now. The superintendent, we were at a meeting with him, and it made sense what he was saying.”

Catherine Land, a New Braunfels native and NBHS grad was less hesitant; " I do believe even with the tax increase this bond is very much worth it for the future of New Braunfels students.”