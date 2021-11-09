Medical examiner identifies man fatally stabbed on South Side

Two people were detained overnight in connection with a man’s stabbing death on the South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man fatally stabbed on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

David Salinas, 39, was found fatally stabbed around 1 a.m. in a yard near the intersection of West Mitchell Street and King Roger Street.

According to police, two people were detained in connection with the stabbing. It is unclear if charges were filed.

A blood trail led officers to the driveway of a nearby house, according to SAPD, and eventually, police were able to speak with the residents. One of them was detained.

Officers were also near the back of the home when they spotted another person walking down the street. That person was also detained, according to SAPD.

A motive for the stabbing has not been released. Authorities say the investigation into the death is ongoing.

