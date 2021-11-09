76º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

SAPD’s Blue Santa program accepting applications for Christmas 2021

Families can fill out an application at any police substation

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Blue Santa, Holidays, Christmas

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is accepting applications for its Blue Santa program.

Blue Santa provides Christmas gifts for families in need.

SAPD is accepting applications at all six police substations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday through Dec. 3.

All applicants must present:

  • A valid ID with your current address,
  • A CPS/SAWS Bill (as proof of residence), and
  • A copy of each child’s birth certificate.

Applications are available in English and Spanish.

Click here to find out more about the Blue Santa program, including how you can donate to the cause.

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email