SAPD’s Blue Santa program accepting applications for Christmas 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is accepting applications for its Blue Santa program.

Blue Santa provides Christmas gifts for families in need.

SAPD is accepting applications at all six police substations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday through Dec. 3.

All applicants must present:

A valid ID with your current address,

A CPS/SAWS Bill (as proof of residence), and

A copy of each child’s birth certificate.

Applications are available in English and Spanish.

Click here to find out more about the Blue Santa program, including how you can donate to the cause.