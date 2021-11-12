Bexar County courts to see an increase in jury trials; Courthouse could return to normal operations in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County courts will see an increase in jury trials this month and could resume normal operations in January, according to the local administrative judge.

Judge Ron Rangel sent a letter to the San Antonio Bar Association informing them of changing status at the Bexar County Courthouse.

Rangel said because the county has entered the low transmission phase of COVID-19 protocols, jury trials will be allowed to increase.

He authorized the following number of jury panels for each type of court:

Civil District Courts

Two (2) jury panels available per day, Monday through Friday.

Voir dire can be conducted in either the Presiding Courtroom or in individual courtrooms.

Criminal District Courts

Two (2) jury panels available per day, Monday through Friday in accordance with the current jury schedule. Each court gets a jury panel weekly.

Voir dire can be conducted in either the Central Jury Room or in individual courtrooms.

Juvenile District Courts

Voir dire can be conducted in either the Central Jury Room or in individual courtrooms on an as needed basis. County Courts-at-Law and Probate Courts • Five (5) jury panels available per day, Monday through Friday in accordance with the current jury schedule.

Voir dire will be conducted in individual courtrooms. Each judge has the right to maintain safety standards within the individual courtrooms as per the referenced protocols.

In-person jury trials were halted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March of 2020. They resumed for two months this summer before shutting down again due to a spike in cases. The courts have been open to a limited number of jury trials since Oct. 4.

Rangel said he believes that jury trials will be fully open for all courts immediately after the new year.

