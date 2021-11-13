Tips for selling your home this winter

Selling your home can be a challenge in the winter season. Kids are in school, the winter weather makes scheduling difficult, and people are focused on the upcoming holidays.

“The first place that most prospective buyers start their search is online, so make sure that you have wonderful, high-quality photos of your home. Snow and decorations may look beautiful in the pictures, but they could cover up potential issues that buyers will be curious about. So make sure that the photos also include pictures of your home in all seasons,” says Bailey Carson, a home care expert with Ask Angi.

If your lawn is covered in dead leaves, get it cleaned up before any potential buyers come by. It should be easy for them to get to park and walk to the front door.

Cleaning up leaves and trimming dead branches or plants will also reassure them that the property is well maintained.

“When it comes to the inside of your home, you’re gonna first start by decluttering. No one wants to see all that stuff. Also, be sure that you’re regularly getting professional cleanings while it’s being actively shown by the realtor. In between those showings, if you need to do it yourself, block out some time. It’s really worth the effort. Wipe down any surfaces to brighten things up and keep the inside of your refrigerator, freezer and cabinets extra neat for those extra curious potential buyers,” says Carson.

Ad

A brighter space will feel bigger, so turn on your lights and keep window treatments open to let in natural light. Around the holidays, turn on any holiday lights or decorations.

“Using motion-detecting lights can be a great way to make your home feel well-lit without using a ton of energy. You’ll also want to consider timers on your thermostats so that the temperature is always just right when a potential buyer might be coming through. Or, alternatively, before the showing, make sure your thermostat is set to the right temperature so that the potential buyer feels at home while they’re walking around, and extra comfortable,” says Carson.

Part of feeling at home during a viewing is the right staging. Consider working with a professional home stager to arrange furniture, artwork and other items to highlight the best features of your home.