SAWS issues boil water notice for far North Side neighborhoods, businesses

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System announced a boil water notice Sunday afternoon for 700 homes and businesses west of I-10.

According to SAWS, the neighborhoods affected are Terra Mont and Stonewall Estates. Those neighborhoods and nearby businesses should boil their water for drinking, cooking and ice making until further notice.

SAWS issues boil water notice for Far North Side neighborhood (KSAT/SAWS)

The notice is due to a drop in water pressure, which went below 20 psi overnight, SAWS officials said

“SAWS is working to resolve this situation as quickly as possible. SAWS will complete repairs and restore pressure before final samples are collected, and SAWS is authorized to lift the boil water requirement,” SAWS officals said in a news release.

SAWS officials said customers will be notified when the water is safe to drink again.

