58º

LIVE

Local News

Man in critical condition, suspect on the run after shooting near downtown, police say

The incident happened in the 1800 block of Broadway

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Leigh Waldman, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, Police, SAPD

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown, and San Antonio police said they are still looking for the suspect.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Broadway.

Police said a group of people were inside of an apartment when an argument broke out. The situation escalated when a man, in his 20s, pulled a gun and shot another man, in his 40s, in his abdomen.

The injured man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter and said their search could extend citywide. Officers believe he took off in a pickup truck down Broadway.

“We do have evidence at the scene pertaining to the crime, could the suspect still be armed…possibly. So I would say yes, people just use caution at this time until the suspect is in custody,” Sergeant Kevin Koch with SAPD said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT:

Woman in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on NE Side, police say

Copyright 2021 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Leigh Waldman is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2021. Leigh comes to San Antonio from the Midwest after spending time at a station in Omaha, NE. After two winters there, she knew it was time to come home to Texas. When Leigh is not at work, she enjoys eating, playing with her dogs and spending time with family.

email

facebook

twitter