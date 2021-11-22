Man in critical condition, suspect on the run after shooting near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex near downtown, and San Antonio police said they are still looking for the suspect.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the 1800 block of Broadway.

Police said a group of people were inside of an apartment when an argument broke out. The situation escalated when a man, in his 20s, pulled a gun and shot another man, in his 40s, in his abdomen.

The injured man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by ambulance and is in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities are still looking for the shooter and said their search could extend citywide. Officers believe he took off in a pickup truck down Broadway.

“We do have evidence at the scene pertaining to the crime, could the suspect still be armed…possibly. So I would say yes, people just use caution at this time until the suspect is in custody,” Sergeant Kevin Koch with SAPD said.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

