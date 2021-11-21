Woman in critical condition following two-vehicle crash on NE Side, police say

A woman is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash on the Northeast Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3 a.m., Sunday, on the access road in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410.

Police said the woman, 37, was a passenger in a Lexus that was heading westbound in the left lane on the access road.

Moments later, the driver of a black Hyundai was traveling westbound in the right lane on the access road and made a lane change to the left lane.

That’s when the Lexus hit the driver-side back quarter of the Hyundai, according to SAPD.

The woman was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and she was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for critical injuries, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Lexus is facing a DWI charge, and the investigation continues.

