Investigation underway after man found dead, woman injured in Buda, deputies say

The woman is undergoing surgery at an area hospital, according to officials

Cody King, Digital Journalist

BUDA, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead and a woman was injured in Buda, according to the Hays County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m., Saturday, on Quarter Avenue.

Authorities were initially called for a report of an injured person. When deputies arrived, they found a woman bleeding from a wound in her abdomen.

A man was also found at the scene, but he had succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

It’s unclear what transpired, but the woman was taken to an area hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Further details are limited at this time and the investigation continues. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

