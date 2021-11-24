Man in critical condition after being pulled under train, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 40s was taken to an area hospital after being pulled under a train late Tuesday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. near South Zarzamora Street and Hazel Street on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the man was sitting on train tracks when a train began heading his direction. That’s when, police say, the man got up and tried to grab a handle, but instead was pulled under.

The man was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. His name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

Union Pacific was also on scene.