Here are some creative ways to get around holiday shipping delays

From shipping delays to supply chain problems, there are plenty of things that can slow down your holiday gifts this year.

So, Consumer Reports has put together some creative ways for you to get around shipping delays and make sure your gifts are shipped on time.

First, start by looking local, and supporting merchants in the area. That effectively eliminates most shipping issues. And you may find more personal, or unique gifts than you would online.

You can also find deals, especially on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday. You can check KSAT.com for some of the participating businesses.

You can also consider giving a gift such as tickets to an event, or pay for a service for someone. Another way to avoid the holiday crush of deliveries is a gift of monthly subscription boxes. With those, you can find subscriptions for a variety of gifts, from books, to games, to clothing. A place to go to for that is Cratejoy.com for ideas.

And lastly, think about purchasing classes for someone. You can find everything from woodworking to guitar playing. You can check local colleges or at masterclass.com.