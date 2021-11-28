72º

Search underway for driver who hit man with vehicle on East Side, SAPD says

The incident happened on Rigsby Road, just west of Roland Ave.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Search underway for driver who hit man on East Side, SAPD says. (Eddie Latigo, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a man with his vehicle on the East Side Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man in his 20′s was hit by a car after getting into an argument with the driver.

The man was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries and is in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the car sped away from the scene. Police said they have a person of interest and searching for them at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

