Search underway for driver who hit man with vehicle on East Side, SAPD says

Search underway for driver who hit man on East Side, SAPD says.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who hit a man with his vehicle on the East Side Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Rigsby Road, just west of Roland Ave.

Police said a man in his 20′s was hit by a car after getting into an argument with the driver.

The man was taken by EMS to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment of injuries and is in stable condition, officials said.

The driver of the car sped away from the scene. Police said they have a person of interest and searching for them at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

