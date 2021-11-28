Man dies after vehicle goes up in flames after crash on West Side, police say

A man is dead after his vehicle went up in flames following a crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after his vehicle went up in flames following a crash on the city’s West Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened at 10:48 p.m., Saturday in the 1400 block of US Highway 90 W.

Police said the man’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed with the headlights off when he suddenly tried to change lanes.

This caused the vehicle to strike a metal barrier that separates the main lanes from the exit lanes.

Authorities said the impact made the vehicle go up in flames. Eventually, a citizen pulled over their vehicle and was able to put out the fire with a portable fire extinguisher.

However, when fire crews and police arrived, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported and the investigation continues.

