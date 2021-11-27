Grocery store on Southwest Side destroyed in fire, SAFD says

A grocery store on the city’s Southwest Side was completely destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A grocery store on the city’s Southwest Side was deemed a total loss following an overnight fire, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:27 a.m., Saturday, in the 1200 block of Keats Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found Keats Express was fully engulfed in flames on its second floor.

As crews fought the blaze, the second floor collapsed due to the fire damage. Fire officials said the first floor also sustained heavy damage.

Eventually, firefighters were able to get control of the flames, but the building was a total loss.

No one was inside the grocery store when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.

Arson is still investigating the cause of the fire.

More on KSAT:

Dangerous holiday week draws heavy response from San Antonio police