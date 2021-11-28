11-year-old girl shot, killed by father during hunting accident in East Texas, deputies say

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas – An 11-year-old girl is dead after she was accidentally shot by her father during a hunting outing in East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The Marshall News Messenger reports that sheriff’s deputies were called for the hunting accident in Hallsville around 5:15 p.m., Saturday.

“Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter at a hunting lease near Young and Hickey Road, with a high-powered rifle,” HCSO officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies said when they arrived on scene, they found the girl with life-threatening injuries.

The girl was supposed to be taken to the hospital by helicopter but due to inclement weather in the area, all emergency helicopters were grounded. Deputies said she had to be taken by EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the girl was pronounced dead, officials said.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are still investigating the incident.

