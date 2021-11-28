Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing West Side street, SAPD says

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a West Side street overnight, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a West Side street, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 2:47 a.m., Sunday, in the 7400 block of Culebra Road, between Potranco Road and Ingram Road.

Police said the man was crossing Culebra, from west to east, not in a crosswalk when a black 2015 Buick Enclave struck him in the roadway.

The vehicle then pulled over at a private property, called 911 and stayed at the scene for police.

Officials said the man who was struck was taken to University Hospital with critical injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver didn’t show any signs of intoxication and will not be facing any charges.

More on KSAT:

Man dies after vehicle goes up in flames after crash on West Side, police say