Sedan runs red light, crashes into police cruiser on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three people, including a police officer, were taken to an area hospital after a sedan crashed into a police cruiser late Sunday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near Highway 151 and West Military Drive on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the driver of a sedan ran a red light and T-boned an officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer was taken to University Hospital as a precaution.

Police said the driver of the sedan was taken by EMS to University Hospital in serious condition. The person’s name was not released. The passenger of the car was also hospitalized in stable condition.

SAPD did not give a reason for the crash, or say if any charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.