2022 Toyota Tundra to be unveiled at San Antonio plant

SAN ANTONIO – Toyota will show the off the next generation of its premier pickup, the 2022 Tundra, Friday in San Antonio.

The new model will be unveiled during a ceremony on Friday that starts at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony, which will include an appearance by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will be livestreamed in the video player above.

The pickup will be built at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Texas plant in San Antonio, which also built the previous Toyota Tundra model.

The new Tundra will sell for roughly $35,950, according to Toyota. It’s equipped with a 14-inch touchscreen inside the car and can tow up to 12,000 pounds.

The manufacturing could help the U.S. with a nationwide shortage in cars due to supply chain issues and a computer chip shortage.

In late August, Toyota slashed production by roughly 40% in Japan and North America for two months. The rollout of the new Tundra will give consumers hope that Toyota is starting to round the corner on some of those shortages.

Experts say it may not be until 2023 that car companies will overcome the spike in demand and build up inventory.

