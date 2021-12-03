Looking for a deal? These Consumer Reports’ top-rated products are on sale

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re shopping for a big wow gift or little stocking stuffers, December is one of the best times to find a sale, according to Consumer Reports.

Many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are continuing into early December.

“They may not last all month long, so the earlier you can shop, the better,” said Consumer Reports’ shopping editor Samantha Gordon. “We’re seeing Black Friday prices still or prices that are very close to what we saw over the Black Friday weekend.”

Consumer Reports tracks prices all year on many of its tested and top-rated products to know when they hit their deepest discounts. Here’s what they found for December: