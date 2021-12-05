Grandmother, teen who met after accidental Thanksgiving invite are getting a Netflix film

(Christophe Ena, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A six-year Thanksgiving tradition between an Arizona grandmother and a teen who received an accidental text is now getting a Netflix movie.

Netflix announced Thursday that it will be turning the story of Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton into a feature film.

The two met in 2016 when Dench texted a Thanksgiving invite to her grandson. Instead, she mistakenly texted 17-year-old Jamal Hinton, inviting him over for Thanksgiving dinner, according to the Huffington Post.

Hinton asked Dench to send him a selfie and when she did, Hinton sent one back letting her know he was not her grandson.

That didn’t stop Dench, who still invited him over for Thanksgiving dinner. Hinton showed up, and he snapped a picture with the whole family, sharing it on social media.

It quickly became a viral hit with thousands of likes and shares.

The now 22-year-old Hinton has spent six Thanksgivings with Dench, each year sharing a selfie on social media to commemorate their tradition.

Netflix says they are excited to turn a story about “the family you choose” into a feature film.

