Dirty microwave, condiment containers lead to low score at far West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – A restaurant on the far West Side was cited last month for having a dirty microwave and condiment containers in need of cleaning.

Real Pho Restaurant, located in the 11200 block of Potranco Rd. received a score of 75 and was also written up for storing dozens of raw eggs above other raw food products.

The eatery was also reminded to post its food establishment permit.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

Other scores this week:

Baskin Robbins, 11846 Bandera Rd., 100

Estancia Del Norte, 37 NE Loop 410, 100

Stetson Bar, 7350 Tezel Rd., 99

Burger King, 5218 De Zavala Rd., 97

Los Cabos Seafood Restaurant, 7310 Marbach Rd., 97

Maddy McMurphy’s Irish Sports Bar, 420 E. Houston St., 97

Mama Margies, 7335 S. Zarzamora St., 96

Los Balitos Taco Shop, 14103 Nacogdoches Rd., 94

Zaatar Lebanese Grill, 9323 Wurzbach Rd., 94

Majestic Food Mart, 5439 Ingram Rd., 93

Sabor a la Mexicana Restaurant, 920 SE Military Dr., 92

Hoka Hoka Fuku, 11842 Bandera Rd., 91

Grady’s BBQ, 3619 IH 35 North, 89

China Rose, 7046 Military Dr., 88

Denny’s, 6859 Hwy. 90 West, 88

Taqueria La Tapatia, 7891 Culebra Rd., 86

Hula Poke Bandera, 11830 Bandera Rd., 84

La Comarca Mexican Restaurant, 5131 West Ave., 78

Culebra Super Meat Market, 8230 Culebra Rd., 77

Wok Inn, 8338 N. 1604 West, 76

Real Pho Restaurant, 11223 Potranco Rd., 75

For food establishment complaints in the city of San Antonio, send an email to Metro Health or call 210-207-8853.

