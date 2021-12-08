49º

Crash on Loop 410 pins woman inside vehicle, San Antonio police say

Crash occurred around 2 a.m. on near San Pedro Avenue

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A female driver had to be cut from her vehicle following a 2-vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Wednesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the San Pedro Avenue exit on the city’s North Side.

According to police, two vehicles were traveling in the main lanes of Loop 410 when one of the vehicles crashed into the other. That’s when, police say, the female driver crashed her vehicle into the corner of the barrier near the San Pedro exit.

Police said the other driver involved pulled over to the side of the road and was not injured.

Firefighters on scene struggled to get the woman’s door open, but were able to get her out. Her injuries were described as a bump on the head.

The woman was detained on scene and police have not ruled out intoxication as a cause for the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

