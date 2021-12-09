Former Valero CEO donates $20 million to UTSA

Former Valero CEO and Chairman of the Board Bill Klesse and his wife, Margie, donated $20 million to The University of Texas at San Antonio College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

SAN ANTONIO – Former Valero CEO and Chairman of the Board Bill Klesse and his wife, Margie, have donated $20 million to The University of Texas at San Antonio College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

According to a news release, the monetary gift will advance student success through the creation of new endowments for student scholarships, faculty support and programs to promote student success.

“Bill and I care deeply about San Antonio and the opportunities that are available for all people through higher education in STEM programs,” Margie Klesse said in a statement. “We believe that earning degrees in STEM programs build valuable life and critical-thinking skills, and are thrilled to be able to support the College of Engineering and Integrated Design to continue opening doors for women and students of all backgrounds into these important fields.”

Bill Klesse said a big reason for the donation is that the college has made a big difference for students.

Ad

“The university and the college create an environment where all students are challenged with great academic rigor but also supported to help find their own path to success. The future will continue to bring many challenges to economic, reliable and sustainable energy supplies as well as built infrastructures, and we need these emerging new engineers and designers to help us create solutions that will benefit all members of our communities.”

In recognition of the gift, the University of Texas System Board of Regents has authorized the naming of the college to the Margie and Bill Klesse College of Engineering and Integrated Design.

UTSA President Taylor Eighmy said that he is profoundly grateful to the Klesses for their generous gift.

“This incredibly generous gift will advance UTSA’s vision to become a model for student success and a great public research university. I am so happy for our College of Engineering and Integrated Design; this gift will expand our innovative academic and research programs in the college - preparing graduates to go out and change the world,” Eighmy said.

Ad

This is the second major donation made to UTSA this year.

In June, billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, announced she donated UTSA $40 million to the university.

And in March, San Antonio philanthropist and business leader Carlos Alvarez donated $20 million to UTSA. In honor of the gift, the university renamed the UTSA College of Business to the Carlos Alvarez College of Business, making it the first-named college in UTSA history.

Related Stories: