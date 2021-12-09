Pair of pigs captured after roaming freely in South Side neighborhood

Tammy Swinette (left) and Babe (right) were found in a neighborhood south of Pleasanton Road, West Harding.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio animal shelter had double the trouble after picking up a pair of pigs that were found roaming freely in city limits.

According to Animal Care Services, “Babe” and “Tammy Swinette” were picked up in a neighborhood south of Pleasanton Road and West Harding on Thursday.

Tammy was initially picked up on Nov. 18 after she was found roaming in a neighborhood off of Five Palms and Old Pearsall Road. Her owner was not located.

Just three days later, Babe was found after being cornered by police in the 900 block of WW White, according to ACS.

Both pigs were then taken in by a Good Samaritan who kept them in the backyard of a vacant home, just south of Pleasanton and West Harding.

The search for the pigs’ owners is still ongoing. However, despite the piggly pair’s cuteness, and pudginess, ACS is reminding residents that pigs are still banned from San Antonio under city ordinance.

“It shouldn’t come as a sow-prise that, just like dogs, it’s illegal for pigs to roam the streets too,” ACS said. “We know we’ve had to swine about this before but at the risk of boaring you, we’ll remind you owning a pig within the San Antonio city limits is against the law. It has been for years...”

Ad

The city ordinance states that it is “unlawful to keep or maintain swine, including pot-belly pigs, within the City.” This includes any type of pig and regardless of its shape or size, the fine is likely to be hefty.

According to ACS, the ordinance violation is considered a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by fines that average around $300.

ACS said Babe and Tammy Swinette will be placed with someone outside the city limits.

You can read more on the city’s ordinance here.

Picture a pair of pigs walking down the street…sounds like the start of a bad joke we know, but we’re not bacon this up!... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Thursday, December 9, 2021

More on KSAT:

After missing for six years, cat finally reunites with San Antonio family