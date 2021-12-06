After missing for six years, cat finally reunites with San Antonio family

After six long years, a cat has finally been reunited with her San Antonio family.

SAN ANTONIO – After missing for six years, a cat has finally been reunited with her San Antonio family, thanks to a local animal shelter.

The feline, named Monkey Face, wandered astray several years ago, but it wasn’t until recently that she ended up in the care of San Antonio Animal Care Services after someone reported her as a stray and appearing sick.

Monkey Face received medical care and after ACS discovered that she had a microchip and had been missing for quite some time, the search began for her owner.

Her owner’s previous address was found to be out-of-date, as was her contact information. However, the team didn’t give up hope.

After almost two weeks, ACS was able to get in touch with Monkey Face’s family and arrange a reunion that’s been a long time in the making.

Monkey Face’s owner was beyond shocked when seeing her cat for the first time in six years, according to ACS.

“Ms. F couldn’t believe it and almost thought there had to be a mistake. Could this really be her cat that has been missing for six years? It sure was and the reunion was PRICELESS! It was easy to see the joy they had cuddling after such a long time,” the animal shelter said in a statement.

Ad

Happy tails, Monkey Face!

After six years missing, Monkey Face is finally home! ❤️🏠 This sweet kitty wandered away from home half a dozen years... Posted by City of San Antonio Animal Care Services on Sunday, December 5, 2021

More on KSAT:

Forget horoscopes! This 13-year-old pug can predict what kind of day you’re going to have