SAPD: Female driver, male passenger hospitalized in rollover crash on Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – Two people were hospitalized following a rollover vehicle crash on Highway 90 late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. near Cupples Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a female driver and a male passenger were in a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 90 when the vehicle rolled on the main lanes and then went over a guardrail. The exact cause of the crash is not currently known.

The man broke his leg and the woman injured her arm, police said. They both were taken by EMS to University Hospital, where they are expected to recover.

SAPD said the woman will also be assed for a DWI.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.