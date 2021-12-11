1 dead after man shoots at multiple vehicles while driving wrong-way on Hwy 90, sheriff says

MEDINA COUNTY – A 31-year-old man is in custody after sheriff deputies said he fired gunshots at passing vehicles while heading the wrong way on Highway 90, fatally striking one man and injuring another victim.

The incident happened around 2 a.m., Saturday, along Highway 90 between Dunlay and Castroville.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said Pedro Espinoza, of Uvalde, was heading the wrong way on the highway when he fired gunshots at passing vehicles.

Some of the bullets hit a transport van, killing a 45-year-old man and striking another victim in the head, according to the sheriff. The condition of the second victim is unknown at this time.

Deputies were able to track down Espinoza and arrested him. He’s facing charges of murder and attempted murder/aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities are investigating the incident and Espinoza’s motive for the shooting is unclear.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

