SAPD: Man in hoodie and red bandana threatens employee with gun, robs Arby’s restaurant on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect who robbed a fast food restaurant on the city’s NE Side early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight at an Arby’s restaurant in the 2600 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road.

According to police, an Arby’s employee was working alone and had walked through the backdoor to take the trash out when he was approached by a tall, black man wearing a black hoodie and a red bandana over his face.

Police said suspect had a black and silver semi-automatic handgun and pointed it at the employee, and demanded that they go inside.

The employee was taken by gunpoint to the safe where it was opened and the suspect stole the money, police said.

Authorities say the suspect fled out the backdoor and was last seen running westbound on the Loop 410 access road. He has not yet been found.

SAPD said they are now using surveillance video which captured images of the robbery. The investigation is ongoing, police said.