San Antonio hosting winter holiday camps for kids

Camps to be held at 18 community centers across the city; $3 per day per child

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is offering a way for children to have fun this holiday break by hosting winter camps at 18 area community centers.

The camps take place for children ages 6–14 and are $3 per day per child.

According to a press release, camp activities include sports, fitness, active games, nature, science, and holiday-themed crafts.

The camps start at 7:30 a.m. each day and run until 5:30 p.m. The camps include both lunch and a snack.

The press release said camp dates vary by school district calendars. Space, however, is limited. You can register online or in-person at any participating community center.

“Winter Holiday Camps are a great opportunity for kids to stay active, make new friends and have fun over the holiday break,” said Sara Sharp, parks and recreation manager.

