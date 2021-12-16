73º

Suspects arrested, cash and drugs seized from South Side gambling operation, Bexar County sheriff says

Bust happened in the 100 block of Tremlett Avenue near South Presa Street

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Gambling bust happened in the 100 block of Tremlett Avenue near South Presa Street (Adam Barraza, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Several dozen people were detained, and deputies seized drugs and cash from a rental home that was being used as a gambling operation on the South Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust happened in the 100 block of Tremlett Avenue near South Presa Street in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Organized Crime Group executed a search warrant on the 1,500 square-foot gambling operation after they were able to establish a case following months of complaints from neighbors.

Deputies detained several people, with four headed to jail, Salazar said. Those arrested face a variety of gambling-related charges. Salazar said two people were arrested on narcotics felony warrants.

Deputies seized 42 gambling machines, drugs and $3,000 in cash believed to be gambling proceeds.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes breaking news, COVID-19 coverage, personal finance stories on the "Money: It's Personal" series, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" series.

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He's also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

