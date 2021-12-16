Suspects arrested, cash and drugs seized from South Side gambling operation, Bexar County sheriff says

Gambling bust happened in the 100 block of Tremlett Avenue near South Presa Street

SAN ANTONIO – Several dozen people were detained, and deputies seized drugs and cash from a rental home that was being used as a gambling operation on the South Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust happened in the 100 block of Tremlett Avenue near South Presa Street in a residential neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the Organized Crime Group executed a search warrant on the 1,500 square-foot gambling operation after they were able to establish a case following months of complaints from neighbors.

Deputies detained several people, with four headed to jail, Salazar said. Those arrested face a variety of gambling-related charges. Salazar said two people were arrested on narcotics felony warrants.

Deputies seized 42 gambling machines, drugs and $3,000 in cash believed to be gambling proceeds.

KSAT will update you with the latest developments on this case as more information becomes available.