City of San Antonio charts future for area around I-35 and Loop 410

SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio planners say the area around I-35 and Loop 410 and on the Northeast Side is challenged by increasing congestion. They want the public’s thoughts about how to shape the future of the area.

The San Antonio Planning Department held a virtual community meeting Thursday night to discuss the SA Tomorrow regional plan’s draft recommendations.

The area is among 13 regional centers identified by the city. It includes sections of Randolph Blvd., Wurzbach Parkway and Perrin Beitel Road.

“The city is growing quickly, and we know that a significant number of homes and jobs will locate in these regions,” said Chris Ryerson, planning administrator for the department. “We want to proactively plan for these areas to ensure that infrastructure, community amenities and housing and transportation choices are in to meet the needs of current and future residents.”

Ad

When it comes to mobility, improving connectivity in the area is a key focus of the plan.

“While the highways and rail lines that crisscross the Regional Center do benefit its economy, they also create a disjointed landscape that contributes to an overall lack of community identity,” the draft of the plan reads. “There are few green and open areas within the Regional Center and past development patterns have made connections to adjacent parks and trails difficult.”

City planners recommend adding those connections and improving transit in the area. They also recommend improving safety on corridors considered dangerous for pedestrians like sections of Perrin Beitel Road and Randolph Boulevard.

Community members also want a direct connection from Wurzbach Parkway to I-35. But planners said that will likely have to wait until the I-35 Northeast Expansion project is completed.

“I think that, as development occurs, it’s going to be incumbent upon the city to continue to work with TxDOT because TxDOT, their plans, the construction they plan on doing along I-35 is going to have an impact on what we do in the city and how we respond,” said Rudy Niño, assistant director of the department.

Ad

The department is collecting input on the draft plan through Jan. 30.

“We thank the residents, business owners, and community members who have participated in this planning process for the past two years. Your continued dedication, conversations, work and support throughout this process is essential to planning for our community,” said Bridgett White, the department’s director.

Have questions about transportation or traffic? Let us know, and your answer may be our next story. Find past answers on our traffic page.