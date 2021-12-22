Spurs tickets, H-E-B gift cards being given to those who get vaccines at Travis Park on Wednesday

Metro Health is hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic Wednesday at Travis Park with some big incentives.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines will be available at no cost to eligible residents ages 5 and older. Booster shots are also available.

Anybody who gets a shot will get a Spurs game voucher and each voucher is good to redeem two game tickets online.

H-E-B gift cards will also be available for those who complete their vaccine series.

VIA is also providing free transportation to Travis Park.