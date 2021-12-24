Man, 46, accused of sexually assaulting woman while intoxicated arrested, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a 46-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman he knew while he was intoxicated, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Thaddeus Greenup showed up intoxicated at the woman’s home around 5 a.m. on Dec. 18 and knocked on her door. He told her he could not drive home, and she allowed him to sleep in her home.

As the woman, who is in her 60s, walked back to her bedroom, Greenup grabbed her by the hair, threw her onto a couch and sexually assaulted her, the affidavit stated.

Greenup eventually stopped and told the woman that if she told anyone, he would kill her before he fled the home, police said.

The victim identified Greenup as the suspect by name and later identified him in a photo lineup.

Greenup was arrested Thursday and is charged with sexual assault. His bond is set at $200,000.