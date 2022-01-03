57º

Local News

Visually-impaired woman calls police to report missing husband, deputies find him murdered inside home

Deputies said woman reported her husband missing after 27 hours

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Louisiana, Crime
NPSO Crime Scene Investigation. (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

NATCHITOCHES, La. – Deputies in Louisiana made a grim discovery Thursday after a woman called about her missing husband.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call Wednesday evening from a visually impaired woman who said she hadn’t heard from her husband since 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies arrived at the woman’s home in the 100 block of Levee Road to follow up on 76-year-old William Robert ‘Bob’ Lang Jr.’s disappearance and noticed that his vehicle was in the driveway.

“The responding deputy observed a broken window glass on the residence and requested permission to enter the home to look for Mr. Lang,” according to a press release from the NPSO.

Deputies went to the area where they saw the broken glass and discovered Lang’s body on the ground with several gunshot wounds to his body.

A photo of the scene posted on the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page shows Lang’s car in front of the home.

Lang’s death has been ruled a homicide, and deputies have interviewed family members and canvased the area but have not yet been able to identify the shooter.

NPSO DETECTIVES INVESTIGATING HOMICIDE NEAR NATCHITOCHES (Natchitoches)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are...

Posted by Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 30, 2021

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email