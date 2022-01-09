66º

Search underway for missing 76-year-old man last seen in Bastrop County, deputies say

Kenneth Chrane was last seen Saturday evening on US Highway 290

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Silver Alert, Travis County
Pictured is Kenneth Chrane. (Travis County Sheriff's Office/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway after a 76-year-old man disappeared in Bastrop County, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Chrane, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen at 5:10 p.m., Saturday. He was traveling on US Highway 290 in a maroon Ford F250 with a Texas plate that reads, “FVX5688.”

Deputies said Chrane is described as having gray hair, green eyes and was last wearing a light sweatshirt, dark blue pants and blue shoes.

His disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on Chrane’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Travis County Sheriff’s Office at (512) 974-0845.

