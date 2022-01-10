San Antonio man demands justice after wife killed in crash with suspected drunken driver

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault after 53-year-old Gabriella Padilla was killed and several others were injured in a crash on the Northwest Side earlier this month.

It happened at the corner of Culebra Road and Zarzamora Street on January 1st.

“I will always love her. I love her so much. When they’re alive, give them all your heart because they die and you can no longer give it to them and the pain stays,” said Freddy Ramos, Padilla’s husband.

Ramos said Padilla leaves behind three kids, the youngest being 13-years-old.

He described her as an excellent person and mother, and said the last week has been devastating.

Ramos is asking the justice system to hold the driver responsible fully accountable. He tries to forget for his own peace of mind but adds, he still vividly remembers seeing her body after the crash.

Ad

“I saw my wife passed out in the seat of the car. I wanted to go and grab her but they wouldn’t let me,” said Ramos.

Police said a red Dodge truck ran a red light and crashed into a Chevrolet truck.

The collision sent the Chevrolet through the intersection and into a Jeep.

According to SAPD, Edwin Sanabna Pena, 26, was the driver of the Dodge truck. Police found him to be intoxicated after the crash and he was booked for intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault.

Pena’s bond is set at $375,000 for all of his charges combined. He is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail.

More on KSAT:

SAPD: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter, assault after NW Side crash