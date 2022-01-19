Woman killed in North Side fire identified by authorities

A woman who died in a fire at a North Side home on Monday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who died in a fire at a North Side home on Monday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said Debra Briner, 68, died of burns and soot and smoke inhalation at her home in the 100 block of Brightwood Place, not far from Broadway and Nacogdoches Road.

Her husband, also in his 60s, was injured and taken to the hospital. Firefighters also found the couple’s three dogs dead inside the home.

Firefighters were called to the blaze just before 4:30 a.m. and arrived to find flames shooting through the roof.

The home sustained extensive damage throughout it, and firefighters called in an arson team to investigate the cause.

