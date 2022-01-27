25 people arrested after massive drug bust in San Antonio area, officials say

Top (Left to right): Matthew James Santillano, Carrie Ann Reyes, Latanya Ranae Rodriguez, Henry Florencio Alvarez, Eloy Saldivar Jr., Jaime Sarabia and Regina Ortega. Middle (Left to right): Abelino Nira, III, Patricia Ann Lara, Michael Anthony Deleon, Reyna Monique Cochran, David Anthony Ytuarte, Roxanne Guajardo, and Charnelle Renee Rodriguez. Bottom (Left to right): Justin Nathaniel Oranday, Kristian James Santillano, Erica Ann Ayala, Emily Ann Garcia, Trisha Salazar, Brittany Lynn Rodriguez, and Gerald Jesse Ronald Werner.

SAN ANTONIO – Twenty five men and women are in custody after authorities busted a drug distribution operation in the San Antonio area Thursday, according to officials.

Officials seized over 40 pounds of methamphetamine, over 20 grams of heroin, 11 firearms and $10,000. The operation was based out of Medina County, but its drug dealings extended to multiple area counties and Mexico, officials said.

“Today is a great day for law enforcement and our communities. It is an example of the collaborative efforts from all agencies involved. Our work does not stop here. We continue to make efforts to continue to improve the quality of life for our communities,” Lt. Rick Garza, Hondo Police Department interim chief, said in a news release.

The investigation into the drug operation began in October of 2020, and involved several law enforcement agencies, including Hondo police, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Medina County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

The 25 suspects are facing various charges, some of which include evading arrest, drug possession, theft of a firearm, and more. Their names and charges are listed below, in the release:

Authorities said they anticipate more arrests to be made in connection with the drug distribution operation, and additional charges. The investigation continues.

