3 Houston police officers shot, suspect on the run

2 HPD officers shot following chase near Midtown, according to HPOU

HOUSTON – Three Houston police officers were shot following a possible police chase Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to KSAT’s sister website, Click2Houston.com, the incident reportedly happened near the midtown area near the 2100 block of McGowen Street. One of the officers was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center while the other two were transported by HPD. The officer’s conditions are unknown at this time.

Houston police said the suspect fled the scene in a white Mercedes.

Businesses in the area are being asked to stay inside while authorities search for the suspect and investigate the scene.

The shooting comes less than a week after a Harris County Precinct 5 deputy constable was killed in the line of duty.

Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, died early Sunday after he tried to conduct a traffic stop. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the driver got out of the vehicle and immediately fired gunshots toward Galloway and his patrol vehicle. The suspect, Oscar Rosales, 51, was found Wednesday in Ciudad Acuna, across the U.S.-Mexico border from Del Rio, reported KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported.

